462 industries in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area lack fire safety certification

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 27

As many as 462 of about 4,000 industrial units operating in the district, including the state’s industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), lack the mandatory fire certification.

These industries also include those having hazardous operations where any laxity can cost dear. Every year, several cases of fire occur in industrial units, leading to loss of life and property.

This revelation has put a question mark on the working of the regulatory authorities as fire certification is a mandatory condition to operate an industrial unit.

The observation assumes significance as six labourers were killed and 13 sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bathri industrial area of Una district last week. An illegal cracker factory was also found operational in the Baddi area in July last year.

Commandant, Home Guards, Shiv Kumar Sharma, who looks after the Fire Department, says that following several fire incidents in the BBN industrial belt in 2021, it was decided to physically verify the status of all industries.

“A marathon exercise carried out by the Fire Department in the past eight months revealed that 462 industries had not availed of the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the department,” says Sharma.

A letter has been written to the industries and police departments besides the BBN Development Authority for further action. “As there is no penal provision in the HP Fire Act for punitive action against the erring industries, the nodal Department of Industries as well as the police have been forwarded this information. A list of erring industries has also been made available to these departments,” adds Sharma.

This is not the first such observation. A study conducted earlier in 2015 had pointed out glaring irregularities in fire certification. A committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer of the BBN Development Authority examined 720 industrial units. It found that 30 per cent of the industrial units were ill-equipped and declared unsafe. About 5 per cent of the units were found vulnerable as they lacked the basic fire-safety measures.

Over 700 units examined by the committee did not have permanent fire-safety certificates and continued to run using provisional certificates obtained in the initial stages.

Losses to the tune Rs 2.86 crore were suffered in 452 fire incidents in Baddi from 2015 to August 2020, while losses to the tune of Rs 38.62 crore were suffered in 565 fire incidents in Nalagarh during this period.

Regulatory authorities lax