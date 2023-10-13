465 cattle died due to rain fury in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 12

As many as 465 cattle died due to monsoon fury in Mandi. These animals were either swept away in flashfloods or buried under landslide debris in the district. As a result, around 100 dairy farmers were affected financially.

The authorities at the Animal Husbandry Department have assessed a loss of around Rs 1.33 crore. According to data, 93 cows, 28 buffaloes, 16 oxen, 16 calves and other livestock like sheep and goats were killed in the monsoon rain.

Apart from farmers, the Animal Husbandry Department has also suffered losses because of the rain disaster. According to the department, nine of its buildings were damaged in Mandi. Of the nine buildings, four were damaged completely, while five

others were partially damaged. The loss assessed by the department is worth Rs 1.62 crore.

“The department is providing aid to the affected dairy farmers. The report of losses has been sent to the higher authorities for further action,” an official said.

