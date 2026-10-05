47 Odisha students call on Himachal CM Sukhu

As part of the Youth Exchange Programme, a group of 47 students from 32 districts of Odisha, currently visiting Himachal Pradesh, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

The students, aged between 18 and 30, are pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate and other courses in Odisha.

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Their visit to Himachal Pradesh began on October 3 and will continue until October 8. They have visited NIT-Hamirpur and Shimla and are scheduled to visit other prominent destinations in the state, including IIT-Mandi, Atal Tunnel and Jwalamukhi Temple.

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The Chief Minister said the people of Himachal Pradesh were peace-loving and deeply rooted in the state’s rich ‘Dev Sanskriti’.

He exhorted the students to work hard with dedication and sincerity to achieve their goals. The students honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a traditional ‘Sambalpuri Uttariya’ and a Dhokra painting representing Odisha’s rich cultural and handicraft heritage.

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Sukhu expressed gratitude to the students and appreciated the traditional gifts presented by them.

The Youth Exchange Programme aims to familiarise students with the culture and history of Himachal Pradesh, as well as the state’s development journey. The programme also provides an opportunity for interaction and cultural exchange among young people from different states, strengthening the spirit of national unity and integration. As part of the same programme, around 50 students from Himachal Pradesh will visit Odisha from October 12 to 19.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil and Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present during the meeting.