47 trees to be axed for Kasauli road restoration

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 11

As many as 47 trees will be axed to restore a damaged portion of the Dharampur-Kasauli road that had crumbled owing to the digging of the hill for four-laning of the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5 passing below it.

The mishap, which took place in August 2022, was causing inconvenience to motorists as the width of the road has shrunk sizeably and only a narrow shoddy single-lane path was operational. Though a portion of the hill was dug up to facilitate motorists, it was not enough to sustain the heavy traffic influx on this road. The road connects the highway to the key tourist resort of Kasauli.

As sizeable portion of the road had been damaged, retaining walls measuring 30 m in length and about 15 m in height would have to be raised to buttress the eroding structure.

The PWD staff were endeavouring to complete the task before the onset of monsoon. The work to repair the road will, however, begin only after the NHAI, which was executing its four-laning work, contained further erosion of the hill.

An attempt to raise a retaining wall from the highway up to the damaged road above had failed, owing to the excessive height. “It has now been decided to adopt the shotcrete engineering technique, which uses mortar or very fine concrete deposited on a surface by jetting it with high velocity. The technique has helped contain further erosion of the excavated hill at several places on this highway. The NHAI has assured to accomplish the task soon,” said Assistant Engineer of PWD, Kasauli division, Vishal Bhardwaj.

He said, “The HP Forest Corporation has marked the 47 trees due to be axed and the task is likely to be accomplished soon.” He said once the shotcrete work was completed on the eroded hill, they would begin the restoration work. The road would further face erosion if the shotcrete work was not executed before the monsoon as the hill was continuously sliding, he added.