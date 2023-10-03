478 containers of resin seized in Nurpur, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 2

The Nurpur district police yesterday seized 478 containers of resin being illegally transported from the Gangath area to Punjab.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a naka at Gangath and stopped a truck loaded with resin containers.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the police had arrested Bhupinder Singh and Kultar Singh of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab and Mehar Singh from Mandi district. A case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 41 and 42 of the Indian Forest Act was registered. Further investigation is underway.

The SP said over the past 10 months, the district police had registered six cases against the forest mafia and impounded seven vehicles being used for smuggling forest produce. He said forest produce worth Rs 12.87 lakh had been seized by the police from the forest mafia so far.

