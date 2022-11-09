Rs 48.44 cr gold, cash seized in Himachal

Shimla, November 8
Various law enforcement agencies have seized gold, cash and liquor worth Rs 48.44 crore ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. According to the Election Department, the police seized Rs 14.88 lakh cash and 4,000 litres of liquor valued at Rs 15.27 lakh during checking yesterday while the Excise Department seized 8,406 litres of liquor worth Rs 52.75 lakh.
