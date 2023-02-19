48 industrial units approved in Bilaspur

Hamirpur, February 18
The district-level screening committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel yesterday approved 48 industrial units recommended by the District Industries Centre (DIC) under the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana in Bilaspur district.
Nidhi said that over Rs 8.34 crore would be invested in these units and banks would provide a subsidy of Rs 1.69 crore. She added that these units would generate 108 jobs.
She said that the DIC had recommended 141 units in the current year so far. She added that a subsidy of Rs 4.7 crore had been disbursed to 62 units in the district.
Sakshi Satti, District General Manager of the DIC at Bilaspur, said that financial support was provided to various business units such as hotels, sweet shops, flex printers, gyms, service stations, photo studios, furniture shops, repair shops, waste disposal centres and fashion designers under this flagship scheme of the state government.
He said that people in the 18 to 45 age group were eligible to apply under the scheme and there was a relaxation of five years for women in the upper age limit. He added that the units requiring investment up to Rs 1 crore were eligible under the scheme while a subsidy of up to 35 per cent was given to entrepreneurs.
Satti said that people interested to take advantage of the scheme could login to website www.mmsy.hp.gov.in or contact the DIC, Bilaspur office, at phone number 01978224248.
