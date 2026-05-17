4,849 candidates left in fray for panchayati raj poll in Hamirpur

As many as 4,849 candidates are left in the fray for the elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRI) in Hamipur district for 1,860 posts after the scrutiny and the withdrawal of nomination papers, said Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore on Saturday. The PRI elections would be held for 19 wards of the Zila Parishad, 119 wards in six Block Development Committees and for the posts of pradhan, up-pradhan and ward members in 242 gram panchayats. The Deputy Commissioner said that 5,369 nomination papers were filed for all panchayati raj institutions in the district and 36 nominations were rejected while 484 candidates withdrew their papers. As many as 4,849 candidates now remain in the contest. She added that election symbols had been allotted to these candidates.

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The DC said that 59 candidates were left in the elections to the 19 wards of the Zila Parishad, 448 candidates for 119 posts of BDC member and in 242 gram panchayats, 948 candidates were in the fray for the posts of pradhan, 992 for up-pradhan posts and 2,402 for panchayat member posts. She added that the polling would take place in 83 panchayats on May 26, in 82 panchayats on May 28, and in 77 panchayats on May 30, between 7 am and 3 pm. The results of elections for panchayat pradhans, up-pradhans and ward members would be declared the same day. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and the Block Development Committees would commence on May 31. She added that total number of voters in the district was 363,699, including 183,851 women and two third gender.

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