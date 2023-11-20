49 anganwari buildings to come up in Hamirpur

PTI

Hamirpur, November 19

The state government will construct buildings for 49 anganwari centres in Hamirpur district at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore, officials said yesterday.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said in a statement issued here that the state government was taking positive steps to ensure proper nutrition and pre-school education of children in the age group of three to six years.

He said, “Efforts are being made to provide the best facilities in anganwari centres and construct buildings for such facilities currently being run from private buildings.”

Balveer Singh Birla, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development Department, said that the government had approved the construction of buildings for 49 anganwari centres in Hamirpur. He added that these buildings would be built under MGNREGA at a cost of Rs 12 lakh each.

Birla said a provision of Rs 8 lakh would be made under MCNREGA for the anganwari buildings, Rs 2 lakh from the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 2 lakh from the Women and Child Development Department.

#Hamirpur