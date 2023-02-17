Rs 49 cr to be disbursed for land acquisition

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 16

Residents of 10 villages whose land has been acquired for the four-laning of the Shimla-Matour highway will be given a sum of over Rs 49 crore as compensation in one go.

In 2016, Union Minster of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced the four-laning project, costing over Rs 5,000 crore. The project is divided into five phases and the work on the Matour-Jawalamukhi stretch in Kangra district has already been started. Now, the land acquisition work in the district has begun.

It has been learnt that the Land Acquisition Officer here has asked the villagers to submit their bank details for the disbursement of the land compensation for the highway widening project.

In this section, the highway will pass through 15 villages but currently, residents of 10 villages will get the compensation. These villages of Hamirpur subdivision are Baleta Kalan, Baleta Khurd, Khagal, Drabsai, Sai Brahmana, Sai Agilla, Bahdala, Masayana, Kaswad and Piyadkar.

As per sources, on an average, villagers will get the land compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh per marla, ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh per marla.

Notably, camps to collect the bank details of the affected residents will be held in Dhalot village on February 17, Kaswad village on February 20 and Khagal village on February 21.