Rs 493 cr to be used on power infra in border areas: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, December 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state government was planning to strengthen the electricity infrastructure along the border areas of the state in a big way to ensure reliable power supply to the strategically important military and para-military establishments.

He said this would benefit people residing in the border areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. An expenditure of Rs 493 crore is likely to be incurred for strengthening the power infrastructure in the border villages, he said.

Sub-stations at Sumdo and Kaza As per the DPR, a sum of Rs 486.47 crore will be spent on the construction of two sub-stations at Sumdo and Kaza. Additionally, 130-km 66 KV line will be laid from Pooh to Kaza

After the completion of these works, reliable power supply would be ensured to the Army establishments, BRO and ITBP posts at border areas

Sukhu said that two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared. As per the first DPR submitted, a sum of Rs 486.47 crore will be spent on the construction of two 66/22 KV capacity and 2x6.3 Mega Volt amperes sub stations at Sumdo and Kaza, which has been finalized. Additionally, 130 km 66 KV line will also be laid from Pooh to Kaza. After the completion of these works, quality and reliable power supply would be ensured to the Army establishments, Border Road Organization and Indo Tibet Border Police posts at border areas along with facilitating the people residing in these areas, said the Chief Minister. Moreover, 13 Distribution Transformers (DTR) would be installed, along with the associated 22 KV line, at 13 border outposts.

He said Rs 6.49 crore would be incurred on the development of electrical distribution infrastructure in 32 villages, benefitting 12 villages of Kinnaur district and 20 villages of Spiti block of Lahaul-Spiti district. The scheme includes the installation of 25 new DTRs and augmenting three existing and 22 KV and LT lines.

The villages to be benefitted include Thankarama, Sunni (Leo), Thankarma (Qungdha), Chango, Batseri (Chispan), Chitkul, Chulling (Tashzong), Charang (Rangrik), Chango Upper, Labrang, Hangmat and Rakcham in Kinnaur district and Dharchhochhodun, Dharsumdo, Gipu, Hikkim, Hull, Hurling, Kaurik, Kaza town, Kaza Soma, Kee, Kibber, Kaumik, Kyamo, Lalung, Lara, Lidang, Lirit, Rama Khas, Sumdo and Shego in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The completion of this project will facilitate the tribal border areas with quality, reliable and affordable power supply, he said.

