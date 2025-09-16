DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 493 roads blocked; yellow warning issued for today

493 roads blocked; yellow warning issued for today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Misty conditions prevail as Shimla was lashed by rain on Monday.
Advertisement

As many as 493 roads, including three National Highways (NHs), remain blocked while about 352 transformers remain disrupted across the state as heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, about 155 roads, including NH 03 and NH 305, are blocked in Kullu, 152 in Mandi, 57 in Shimla, 29 in Kangra, 26 in Chamba, 19 in Sirmaur, 18, including NH 503A, in Una, 14 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Hamirpur and two in Kinnaur district.

Also, out of 500 transformers, as many as 170 are disrupted in Mandi, 75 in Kullu, 74 in Hamirpur, 25 in Chamba and eight in Kangra district, leaving many areas of these districts without electricity. Apart from this, as many as 163 water supply schemes including 53 in Mandi, 49 in Shimla, 21 in Hamirpur, 19 in Chamba, 16 in Kangra, four in Solan and one in Bilaspur district also remain disrupted, affecting the drinking water supply in many areas of the state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Bhattiyat in Chamba district received 100 mm rain which was the highest, followed by Jogindernagar in Mandi district, which received 60 mm rain. Palampur in Kangra district recorded 48 mm rain, Pandoh in Mandi district 40 mm, Kangra 34 mm, Mandi 27.5 mm, Sundernagar 11.4 mm, Nadaun 10 mm, Dharamsala 6.5 mm and Una 3.8 mm.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rainfall on September 16 as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, resulting in heavy spell of rains in isolated places of these districts. The department has also predicted rainfall across the state till September 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts