498 water supply schemes restored in Hamirpur zone

Hamirpur, July 18
As many as 498 water supply schemes affected during flashfloods have been restored in Hamirpur zone. This was revealed by VK Dhatwalia, Chief Engineer of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), here yesterday. These water schemes were in Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts and three Assembly constituencies of Dharampur, Sarkaghat and Jogindernagar of district Mandi.
There are 1,086 water supply schemes in this zone. The Chief Engineer said that an estimated loss of Rs 184 crore has been caused to the infrastructure. He said that water sources of eight schemes were badly damaged.
