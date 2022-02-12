499 new Covid cases, nine deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 11

As many as 499 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 279,697. Besides, nine persons died of the virus (five in Shimla, two in Mandi and one each in Hamirpur and Kangra).

The highest 140 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 91 in Mandi, 51 in Shimla, 47 in Chamba, 43 in Hamirpur, 32 in Bilaspur, 23 in Sirmaur, 22 in Solan, 19 in Kullu, six in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul and Spiti. The total active cases declined to 4,132.—TNS