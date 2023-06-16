Rs 4K cr allocated for promotion of green tourism

shimla, June 15
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would spend Rs 4,000 crore on promoting green tourism to enhance tourist footfall.
He stressed the early completion of a project being implemented with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB). He reviewed tourism projects being executed with the help of the ADB at a meeting last evening. “The timely completion of projects will help in reaping the desired results and also ensuring effective utilisation of resources,” he said.
He said, “The tourism sector as a major source of employment and revenue generation. The government has allocated Rs 70 crore for the promotion of adventure tourism at the Pong Dam in Kangra.”
He added, “Our government is implementing comprehensive measures to enhance tourism activities with the aim of developing Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit