Rs 4K cr allocated for promotion of green tourism

Tribune News Service

shimla, June 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would spend Rs 4,000 crore on promoting green tourism to enhance tourist footfall.

He stressed the early completion of a project being implemented with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB). He reviewed tourism projects being executed with the help of the ADB at a meeting last evening. “The timely completion of projects will help in reaping the desired results and also ensuring effective utilisation of resources,” he said.

He said, “The tourism sector as a major source of employment and revenue generation. The government has allocated Rs 70 crore for the promotion of adventure tourism at the Pong Dam in Kangra.”

He added, “Our government is implementing comprehensive measures to enhance tourism activities with the aim of developing Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state.”