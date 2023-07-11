 Rs 4K-cr property damaged: CM : The Tribune India

Rs 4K-cr property damaged: CM

Urges Centre to declare disaster a national calamity

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the inclement weather had led to loss of property worth over Rs 4,000 crore in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Nadaun, he said he had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare this disaster as national calamity. The CM said he had apprised Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla about the situation, besides AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Requests for special financial assistance

  • CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought special financial assistance from PM Narendra Modi to help the state recover from the huge devastation caused by incessant rainfall
  • He made this request when the PM called him up to enquire about the situation in the state
  • Sukhu sought a substantial aid so that the state could recover from the losses due to damage to roads, water schemes, power projects and other infrastructure
  • Sukhu said the PM assured him of the Centre’s unwavering support, promising all possible assistance
  • Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, meanwhile, directed the Jal Shakti Department to restore all the damaged water supply schemes across the state immediately

The CM said BJP national president JP Nadda and former CM Jai Ram Thakur also called him up to take stock of the situation. He said all Congress and BJP leaders had assured all possible help to the state.

He said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was put on the high alert in advance, which helped in quick evacuation of people standard at various places in the state. Over 300 persons, including tourists, were still standard on higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district near Chandratal, Pagal Nullah and Sansari area.

Condoling the death of 17 persons, the CM said the government would provide every help to the affected families. Those standard in the hills would be evacuated by helicopter to safer places.

A committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, would assess the damage, he added. “All ministers have been advised to stay alert and help the people in distress. All deputy commissioners have also been directed to remain vigilant for the next 10 days and provide all possible assistance to the affected persons,” the CM said. Bailey bridges would be installed at places where bridges had been damaged, he said.

The CM said the restoration of roads would be done on priority in apple-growing areas to ensure smooth transportation of the produce.

He said the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra had been suspended for the rest of the season following six deaths. Earlier, the CM conducted a virtual meeting with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Sharma.

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

