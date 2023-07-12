4K water schemes to be restored soon, says Deputy Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 11

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today inspected the flood-affected areas in Mandi district. Interacting with media persons here today, he said that 4,000 drinking water supply schemes would be restored in the state in the next 24 hours.

He said that 5000 small and big water supply schemes had been damaged in the state due to rains and floods. Out of these, 4000 schemes would be restored in the next 24 hours. For this, the officers of Jal Shakti Department were working in the field with full machinery.

“Drinking water supply would be completely restored in Mandi town within the next 24 to 48 hours. Both the major drinking water supply schemes of Mandi city are currently closed due to silt and floods. Alternative arrangements for drinking water supply have been made from other small water sources in the city,” he added.

He instructed the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to fix drinking water schemes as well as sewerage projects as soon as possible.

