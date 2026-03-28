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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4th long-duration training course for defence personnel ends at Palampur agri university

4th long-duration training course for defence personnel ends at Palampur agri university

20 officials trained in protected cultivation, value addition of crops for 16 weeks

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:34 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Officials and trainees during the course at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HP Agriculture University.
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Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya successfully conducted a 16-week training course on protected cultivation and value addition of vegetable and horticultural crops. The course commenced on December 8 and concluded on Friday at the Directorate of Extension Education (DEE). The programme was sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement, New Delhi. A total of 20 armed forces personnel, including 14 from the Army and six from the Navy, successfully completed the training programme.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr AK Panda emphasised the importance of such capacity-building programmes. He said these were vital for skill development and livelihood enhancement. He also highlighted that protected cultivation and value addition offered immense scope for improving productivity, profitability and entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly for trained defence personnel.

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The valedictory function was graced by Dr Vinod Sharma, Director of Extension Education, as the chief guest, while Major Prashant Yadav attended as the guest of honour. Dr Sharma appreciated the dedication and active participation of the trainees and lauded the university’s efforts in organising such need-based training programmes. He said the acquired skills would help the participants in establishing agri-based enterprises and securing sustainable livelihoods.

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Major Yadav also expressed his appreciation for the university, stating that the training provided valuable practical exposure and knowledge to defence personnel, which would be highly beneficial during their post-service careers.

Earlier, Dr Lav Bhushan, course incharge, presented a detailed overview of the course content and highlighted the key components of training, including protected cultivation technologies and value addition practices. While Dr Ankur Sharma, who coordinated liaison with the Directorate General of Resettlement and Northern Command, Udhampur, shared his views on the importance of such collaborative initiatives in facilitating skill development and smooth transition of armed forces personnel into civilian livelihoods.

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The programme witnessed the presence of statutory officers, heads of departments, coordinators and faculty members. The university reiterated its commitment to strengthening initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship among defence personnel.

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