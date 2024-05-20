5,000 illegal hoardings in Palampur, MC starts drive to take them down

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 19

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has launched a massive campaign to remove illegal hoardings installed in different parts of the tea town .

Under this campaign, a team of the Municipal Corporation will be removing hoardings, posters, banners and flex boards illegally installed without the prior approval of the MC in Palampur and its adjoining areas. The action was taken on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma.

Palampur MC staff removes illegal hoardings in the town.

Talking to The Tribune Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said there were over 5,000 illegal hoardings in different wards of the corporation, which were being removed by the MC staff. The campaign would continue next week also, he added.

He said despite issuing a number of warnings to the defaulters, the hoardings were neither removed by the advertising agencies nor individuals. Therefore, the MC had now started to remove these and also decided to confiscate the material which would be auctioned later as per the rules. He said nobody would be allowed to put up illegal hoardings in the town.

“People install illegal hoardings at public places, streetlight poles and in parks. This mars the city’s beauty and also causes revenue loss to the civic body,” said the Municipal Commissioner.

Sharma said the civic body had earmarked a number of places in the town and adjoining wards to install personal publicity material. “People can put up hoardings and promotional materials at the designated sites by paying the prescribed fee. Besides, if anyone is found installing illegal hoardings without the MC’s permission, action will be taken against them,” he said.

Sharma added that residents of the town should cooperate in making the city beautiful and safe.

