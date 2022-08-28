5,000 more schools to have pre-nursery classes: Minister

Kullu, August 27
Govind Singh Thakur, Minister of Education and Art, Language and Culture, today said pre-nursery classes had been started in about 4,000 schools and in the time to come the facility would come up in 5,000 more schools. More teachers will be recruited for such classes.
Addressing a gathering as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the three-day district-level sports competition for students below 14 at Government Senior Secondary School, Naggar, Manali, he said the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, was being implemented in the state.
“The education policy will make children global citizens, enabling them to gain knowledge of every corner of the world. In government schools, three-year-old kids will get admission in pre-nursery class, four-year-old in nursery, five-year-old in KG and six-year-old pupils will be admitted to Class I,” he said.
According to the minister, this will strengthen the base of the child and the education policy will end the so-called gap between government and private schools. He said vocational education would be included from the Class IX. By 2030, 50 per cent of the country’s youth will become skilled workers, he said.
Lauding the students who have brought laurels by performing well in sports at the state and international levels, the chief guest said sports generated a sense of discipline in life besides ensuring physical and mental development. The government provides encouragement and support to the sportspersons, he said, adding that the winners of the competition would play at the state level.
School Principal Manoj Kumar said 232 boys and 233 girls from six education blocks of the district were participating in the tourney. The students took out a march past and presented colorful cultural programmes.
School upgraded in Churah
Chamba: Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj inaugurated an upgraded Government High School, Aniyunda, in the Guila gram panchayat of Churah subdivision in Chamba district on Friday. He said the work was underway to set up a tower for providing telecommunication facility in Guila area. OC
