5,000 posts to be filled in Jal Shakti Department: Deputy CM

Shimla, March 24
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Jal Shakti Department would fill 5,000 posts of various categories with total transparency unlike the previous BJP government that had made appointments only on political considerations.
Agnihotri was replying to queries raised by Prakash Rana (Jogindernagar), Randhir Sharma (Naina Devi) and Vipin Parmar (Sulah) during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said, “I do not wish to throw light on the manner in which the Jal Shakti Department was run on political considerations and importance was given to some Assembly segments. Appointments were mainly made from the two Assembly segments of Seraj and Dharampur,” he alleged.
He said that not even one person appointed by the BJP government had been sacked. As the contract with the firm had expired, new appointments would be made for proper maintenance and running of water schemes across the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...