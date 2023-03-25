5,000 posts to be filled in Jal Shakti Department: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Jal Shakti Department would fill 5,000 posts of various categories with total transparency unlike the previous BJP government that had made appointments only on political considerations.

Agnihotri was replying to queries raised by Prakash Rana (Jogindernagar), Randhir Sharma (Naina Devi) and Vipin Parmar (Sulah) during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said, “I do not wish to throw light on the manner in which the Jal Shakti Department was run on political considerations and importance was given to some Assembly segments. Appointments were mainly made from the two Assembly segments of Seraj and Dharampur,” he alleged.

He said that not even one person appointed by the BJP government had been sacked. As the contract with the firm had expired, new appointments would be made for proper maintenance and running of water schemes across the state.