5,093 cast vote via postal ballot in Himachal Pradesh: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

A total of 5,093 postal ballots have been cast so far by persons above 80 years, persons with disability (PwD) voters and those employed in essential services.

To make the electoral process inclusive and ensure the participation of special category voters, a total 1,70,403 Form 12-D have been issued to those above 80 years, PwD and those employed in essential services.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said 4,330 postal ballots of 80 plus and 763 ballots of PwDs had been received from all over the state. He said the process of collecting postal ballots commenced on November 1 and would be completed before November 11. He said 366 used this exercise in Kangra, 297 in Kullu, 1,991 in Mandi, 528 in Una, 838 in Bilaspur, 315 in Solan, 669 in Shimla and 89 in Kinnaur.

