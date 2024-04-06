5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba region

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

A Ricther 5.3 earthquake has caused partial damage to a few houses in the Pangi area of Chamba yesterday, which also happened to be the 119th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra quake, which had caused widespread devastation and claimed 20,000 lives.

Quakes that have jolted Himachal Records indicate that the state has experienced seven earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 6 to 6.9, along with one earthquake of 1905, measuring 8 on the Richter scale. Besides this, there have been 43 earthquakes with magnitudes between 5 and 5.9, 22 earthquakes measuring 4 to 4.9, 141 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 to 3.9, and approximately 1200 earthquakes with magnitudes below 3 magnitude. 20K people died in 1905 Kangra earthquake, which occurred on April 4, 1905, was one of the most devastating seismic events in the history of Himachal Pradesh having magnitude 8.0 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at Kareri near to Dharamsala. Significant damage was caused to buildings, infrastructure, and loss of life. Estimates suggest that over 20,000 people lost their lives, and many more were injured or displaced.

After analysis by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the affected panchayats where the epicentre of the earthquake has been identified include Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan) and Kumar (Parmar), falling in the Pangi tehsil of Chamba.

Early today, the local administration moved search and rescue party with Executive Magistrate, Kanungo, doctors and police to the affected panchayats. “As of now, no loss of life has been reported, and the situation seems to be normal. Although it will take some more time to reach the remotest corners, all affected GPs have been touched, and things are normal,” said officials. “There has been only partial damage to houses, for which the patwari is making relief cases as the team carried out its inspections. There are reports of cracks to some of the houses and the same will be verified and admissible, and compensation shall be paid to the affected families in due course of time,” revealed Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

Fortunately, no loss of life or major damage to property was immediately reported. Since there is still snow and ice on the roads, the local administration was unable to move to the affected areas. The Emergency Operation Centres immediately swung into action and with the help of GIS, area near the epicentre of the quake was identified. The Deputy Commissioner Chamba and Resident Commissioner Pangi were directed to assess the situation.

The officials informed that they have been in touch with field functionaries, Patwari Sach, Police Chowki Purthi and elected representatives of the possible affected area. Incidentally, the state observed the 119th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake by carrying out mock drills in educational institutions and other locations across the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.