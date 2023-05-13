5.36L NFSA beneficiaries to be selected in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nivedita Negi has asked Block Development Officers (BDOs) to select eligible people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the district. She held a meeting with the officials in this regard yesterday.

The ADC said the district had been given a target of selecting a total of 5,36,750 beneficiaries under the NFSA. Of these, 4,71,867 beneficiaries have been selected so far.

She said, “Under the NFSA, ration card holders under the BPL category, Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Annapoorna scheme, old age, disability and leprosy pensioners are automatically selected as beneficiaries.”

“Gram sabhas of local panchayats have been authorised to select other primary households, including single women, orphans and abandoned children living in ashrams, families headed by a widow or a person suffering from a fatal disease, families of freedom fighters, widows of soldiers martyred in war,” she added.

The ADC stated that 86,930 quintals of rice and 1,17,111 quintals of flour had been distributed under the NFSA in the district from September 2022 to April 2023.