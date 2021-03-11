5,600 houses built under PM Awas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said today that the state had built 5,600 houses against the total sanctioned number of around 10,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. “Nearly 2,000 more houses will be ready in the next two months as the construction work is in final stage,” he added.

He said the state had received Rs 133 crore and utilised around Rs 125 crore. He added, “The scheme was launched in 2015 with the aim of constructing over 1.12 crore homes in urban areas by August 15, 2022. The Centre has now extended this scheme up to December 2024 so that the construction of the houses already sanctioned is completed.”

Bhardwaj said, “Around 8000 houses will be ready by the end of October.” He added that the number of houses sanctioned for district Bilaspur were 889, Chamba 496, Hamirpur 498, Kangra 3,428, Kullu 373, Mandi 1,171, Shimla 282, Sirmaur 676, Solan 409 and district Una 2187 houses.