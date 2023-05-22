5.72 lakh poppy plants destroyed in Mandi dist

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 21

Mandi district has become a hub of poppy plant cultivation in which the drug mafia is engaged in order to profit from selling opium, a narcotic substance. A police team yesterday found 5.72 lakh poppy plants cultivated on 7 bigha land at Tana da Gorala Muhal Duggan near Tarswan village under Padhar subdivision of Mandi district.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Soumya Sambasivan said the police received a tip-off about poppy cultivation. The SP said a police party raided the area and found poppy plants cultivated illegally on a huge chunk of agricultural land. He said the police destroyed more than 5.7 lakh poppy plants.

The SP said, “Earlier the police had detected illicit cultivation of poppy plants on 7 bigha land in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district in the first week of May. Thereafter, another big catch was made by the police at Samalang and Pandour villages of Padhar subdivision, where over 2 lakh poppy plants grown on agricultural land were destroyed. This is the third instance in which illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed.”

“Assistance from the Revenue Department is being taken to ascertain the names of owners of land, where these poppy plants were grown. Action can be taken accordingly to nab the offenders. A case has been registered and investigation is under progress,” the SP said.

“Apart from this, the police yesterday nabbed a woman with 2.24 kg charas. She was on her way to Mandi from Kullu in a bus. The suspect has been identified as Kiran Thakur of Kokharnala village in Kullu district. She has been arrested under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway,” the SP said.