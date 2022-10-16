5.83L voters, 15 'critical' booths in Shimla dist

Shimla, October 15
There are about 5,83,949 voters, including 2,98,171 males and 2,85,778 females, in Shimla district. Out of 1,044 polling stations in the district, 26 have been declared “vulnerable” and 15 “critical”.
The Shimla district comprises seven Assembly constituencies, namely Chopal, Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla Urban, Shimla Rural, Jubbal Kotkhai, Rohru falling under Shimla parliament constituency and Rampur falling under Mandi parliament constituency.
There are 19,741 first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years while the number of voters above 100 years and 80 years is 21 and 11,116, respectively, said Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, adding that there would be 16 all-woman polling stations while eight polling stations would be manned by differently abled.
Negi, who held a meeting with representatives of political parties, asked them to ensure that the election process is smooth.
He said video surveillance teams, control rooms and flying squads had been formed. The limit for the candidate to contest the election has been fixed at Rs 40 lakh, he added.
Meanwhile, the process to remove the government hoardings after imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections slated for November 12 started last evening and a majority of the hoardings have been removed, said the DC.
