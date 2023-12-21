5 arrested with 268 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 20

The police have recovered 268 gram heroin from the possession of five suspects, who were travelling in a car on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi town today. The five suspects were identified as Raj Kumar, Chhavinder Kumar, Pradeep Sen, Jeet Singh and Mohamad Irfan, all natives of Mandi district,.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan told The Tribune that a police team acted on a tip-off today and intercepted the car for checking on the Chandigarh-Manali highway.

The SP said, “During the search operation, the police recovered 268 gram heroin from the car and arrested all the five suspects under the NDPS Act. They will be produced before the court by tomorrow to seek a police remand for further interrogation.” She added that five vehicles of the suspect Raj Kumar have also been seized and investigation of his properties has been initiated by the police.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Manali #Mandi