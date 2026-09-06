5 arrested with 37 g of ‘chitta’ in three Shimla drug cases

Five persons were arrested in three separate cases after the Shimla district police allegedly recovered around 37 g of ‘chitta’ (heroin) and 7 g of MDMA from their possession, police said.

In the first case, two persons were arrested with 24 g of ‘chitta’ and 7 g of MDMA in Sanjauli. The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (45), a resident of Sector 41-D, Badheri, Chandigarh, and Sahil (23), a resident of Devag village in Sunni tehsil, Shimla.

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According to the police, they received information about two persons allegedly involved in selling ‘chitta’ near Batish Colony in Sanjauli. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot and searched the bags of the two suspects. The contraband was allegedly recovered from their possession, following which they were arrested.

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In the second case, two persons were arrested with 6 g of ‘chitta’ in the Racholi area of Rampur Bushahr. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh (30), a resident of Jeoli village in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and Jagdish Negi (30), a resident of Jhakri in Rampur Bushahr.

The two were allegedly carrying the contraband when a police team stopped them for checking, police said.

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In the third case, police arrested Kamalveer (34), a resident of Thol village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, with 7 g of ‘chitta’ in Rampur Bushahr.

According to the police, a patrolling team stopped Kamalveer in the Racholi area on suspicion and allegedly recovered the contraband from his possession.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the recoveries and said cases had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under way.