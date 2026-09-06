DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 arrested with 37 g of ‘chitta’ in three Shimla drug cases

5 arrested with 37 g of ‘chitta’ in three Shimla drug cases

Police seize heroin and 7 g of MDMA in separate operations in Sanjauli and Rampur Bushahr

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:55 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Five persons were arrested in three separate cases after the Shimla district police allegedly recovered around 37 g of ‘chitta’ (heroin) and 7 g of MDMA from their possession, police said.

In the first case, two persons were arrested with 24 g of ‘chitta’ and 7 g of MDMA in Sanjauli. The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (45), a resident of Sector 41-D, Badheri, Chandigarh, and Sahil (23), a resident of Devag village in Sunni tehsil, Shimla.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received information about two persons allegedly involved in selling ‘chitta’ near Batish Colony in Sanjauli. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot and searched the bags of the two suspects. The contraband was allegedly recovered from their possession, following which they were arrested.

Advertisement

In the second case, two persons were arrested with 6 g of ‘chitta’ in the Racholi area of Rampur Bushahr. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh (30), a resident of Jeoli village in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and Jagdish Negi (30), a resident of Jhakri in Rampur Bushahr.

The two were allegedly carrying the contraband when a police team stopped them for checking, police said.

Advertisement

In the third case, police arrested Kamalveer (34), a resident of Thol village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, with 7 g of ‘chitta’ in Rampur Bushahr.

According to the police, a patrolling team stopped Kamalveer in the Racholi area on suspicion and allegedly recovered the contraband from his possession.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the recoveries and said cases had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts