 5 bidders for Darlaghat road bridge : The Tribune India

The old Gamberpul bridge on the Subathu-Darlaghat road.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 22

The construction of the much-awaited Gamberpul bridge on the Subathu-Darlaghat road, catering to the Darlaghat cement belt, will begin soon as five bidders have applied for the contract.

The old bridge, constructed several decades ago, has become a death trap. It has worn out and several fatal accidents have occurred on it in the past some years. Demand to construct a new bridge had been raised by the villagers. They had protested in March after a brother-sister duo was killed after their car plunged into river. The ill-fated car had smashed the railing of the bridge before plunging into the river.

In another case, a driver and his companion were killed when a multi-axle truck carrying flour persons plunged into the river from this bridge in March 2019. Though temporary measures like raising RCC walls, speed breakers and erecting signage to warn the motorists about the need to drive with caution had been undertaken by the PWD they failed to prevent fatal accidents.

ML Sharma, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Kasauli division, informed, “A 45-m double lane arch bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. Five contractors have sent their bids. The financial bids would be evaluated in the next two days following which the process to award the contract would be finalised by the senior officials.

Once awarded, the work would be completed within two years. The new bridge will be constructed parallel to the old one at a higher elevation on the downstream.

The existing bridge is a narrow single-lane structure. It has worn away and is not considered apt for heavy vehicles like cement-laden trucks. It was not designed to withstand the weight of heavy vehicles. Absence of adequate funds had earlier acted as a deterrent to construct the new bridge.

This road leads to the Darlaghat cement belt where major manufacturers like Ambuja Cements Limited and Ultra Tech Cement have their plants. Hundreds of trucks ply on the bridge on a daily basis. It also links Arki, Kunihar, Darlaghat and Subathu to the National Highway-5 which leads to Chandigarh and Solan.

The residents hoped that work to construct the new bridge would begin soon as it would ensure safety of the motorists. The place was also a tourist attraction owing to the presence of a river and the new bridge would enhance its tourism potential, said Rajesh, a resident.

