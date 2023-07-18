5 bodies found at Pong reservoir

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 17

Five bodies have been fished out from the Pong Dam reservoir over the past five days. Haripur SHO Pawan Kumar said most of the bodies were found in the dam near Kharian.

The police took out the bodies from the dam with the help of locals. Most of these bodies might have flowed down from Kullu-Manali areas during the recent floods.

Earlier, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri had directed the SHOs of Haripur, Dehra Gopipur, Jwalamukhi and Rakkar to maintain a vigil at the Pong Dam as the flood water had started receding and the bodies of victims may be spotted in the area.

Meanwhile, one of the deceased was identified as a resident of Lambagaon, who was working at the local ITI. He had been missing for the past 15 days.

