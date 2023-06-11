5 child labourers rescued in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

Five minors, who were engaged as child labourers, were rescued here yesterday.

A joint committee formed by the Additional District Magistrate conducted raids at several areas of the city under a child labour eradication campaign. The drive is being carried out across the country by the National Child Protection Commission, Delhi, from June 1 to 30.

The five children were rescued from the Indira Market, Thanheda Bazaar, Chanderlok Street and the Mandi bus stand. Later, they were produced before Neeraj Sharma, Chairman, Child Welfare Committee.

Sharma said, “Three children were working in eateries and two at daily needs shops. The owners of these shops were warned to refrain from the illegal practice of engaging child labourers.”