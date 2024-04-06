5-day entrepreneurship camp for differently abled persons

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 5

A five-day training camp was organised under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme to make disabled persons self-reliant by connecting them with self-employment opportunities in Rampur, Shimla.

Through Koshish Ek Asha, an organisation engaged in educating differently abled children, tips for entrepreneurship development and self-reliance were given to the differently abled by the SBI Foundation and Saksham Idea.

At the closing ceremony of the camp, SBI Chief Manager Lalit Negi and Deputy Manager Nitima Bisht encouraged disabled persons to become partners in entrepreneurship development. Koshish Ek Asha president Swati Bansal said such training events proved beneficial in making differently abled persons self-reliant.

Appreciating this effort of Saksham Idea, she called for the inclusion of more and more differently abled persons in such training events in the future.

Saksham Idea officials discussed how industries could be established to make the differently abled self-reliant and how financial help could be obtained from banks.

Nikhil Verma of Saksham Idea said the Entrepreneurship Development Programme was running in six states in a bid to ensure maximum efforts could made to connect disabled people with self-employment.

He was working diligently for entrepreneurship development in six states, he added.

Under the programme, disabled persons would be given a financial assistance of Rs 25,000, he said.