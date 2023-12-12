5-day police remand for murder accused

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 11

The court today sent two accused in a murder case on five days of police remand.

According to police, one youth was killed by miscreant with a sharp-edged weapon in Chowki panchayat area under Dharampur subdivision. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, alias Ravi, a native of Kaloga village.

“The victim was on his way to home from attending a marriage party along with two other persons, when two miscreants Bablu, alias Sunil Kumar, and Guddu, both natives of Dolan village, arrived there in a car. Bablu suddenly attacked Ravi with sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, while his companion Narender Kumar received injury on his back,” police said.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police yesterday arrested both the accused and filed case under IPC 302. They were produced in court. The court sent them on police remand till December 15. The SP stated that investigation was going on in this case.

