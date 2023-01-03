5-day Winter Carnival begins in Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JANUARY 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the parade of tableaux by mahila mandals, various departments and institutions from the Circuit House towards the Mall Road to mark the beginning of the 11th National Level Winter Carnival at Manali today. Around 25 cultural troupes from across the country including Gujarat, Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan and about 188 mahila mandals from the valley are participating in the carnival which will continue up to January 6.

The CM earlier offered prayers at the temple of Mata Hadimba. He inaugurated the cultural programme at Manu Rangshala by lighting the lamp.

The Winter Queen competition will be the key attraction in the carnival. According to the carnival committee, this time Winter Queen 2023, Voice of Carnival, folk dance, film dance, fashion show, fancy dress, street dance, street play, classic dance, talent show, traditional dress competitions will be the other features enhancing the appeal of the carnival.

Mahila Mandal’s “maha natti” and mahila mandal’s fashion show will be held on the Mall road on January 3 and 5. The winners of the various events will be awarded on the last day of the carnival on January 6.

The CM said the state government was committed to protecting the clean environment of the state and, therefore, has decided to encourage use of electric vehicles. He said that better charging infrastructure would be created in the state so that people can opt for electric vehicles.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to ensure welfare of needy children, especially orphans, destitute women and senior citizens. He said after visiting Girl Child Care Institute in Tutikandi in Shimla, he felt a lot more was needed to be done for the destitute children. He said the government had decided to provide a festival grant of Rs 500 to the inmates of child care institutions, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and old age homes to celebrate the festivals.

He said the government had decided to set up CM’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs 101 crore so that the facility of higher education can be provided to needy children and destitute women.

Other Project announcements