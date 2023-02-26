5-day workshop to hone 'tour guide skills' ends

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 25

To generate self-employment opportunities in the Pong wetland recognised as a Ramsar site, the wildlife wing of the Forest Department organised a five-day skill development tourist guide workshop at Dhameta in Fatehpur subdivision in lower Kangra district.

In all, 25 local unemployed youths took part in the workshop, which concluded today.

The Wildlife Department in collaboration with J&K Industrial Technical Consultancy held the workshop with the objective to impart training and develop the skills of tourist guides to harness tourism potential of the wetland so that they could generate self-employment opportunities.

District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman was briefed on the requirement of basic infrastructure for developing more facilities. He said the concept of homestay had a wide scope of earning in the wetland area.