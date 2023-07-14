 5 days on, heavy vehicles ply on Kalka-Shimla highway : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 5 days on, heavy vehicles ply on Kalka-Shimla highway

Motorists drive with caution on the damaged Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5. photo: Ambika Sharma



Tribune News Service

Solan, July 13

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) speeding up repair work, heavy vehicles plied on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway after five days.

Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, who inspected the repair work, said, “One-way traffic is moving smoothly on the highway which has been opened for commercial vehicles too. Earlier only small vehicles were permitted to ply.”

He said big boulders have fallen on the highway and they were being removed after being broken with the help of machines. Repair work was likely to take some more days as colossal damage has been caused to the highway whose surface has cracked and some stretches have been washed away in torrential rains.

“Its two lanes were made operational around 10.30 last night. Vehicles stranded on the highway were permitted to ply in turns at Chakki Mod, Dharampur and Patta Mor near Kumarhatti,” said Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan.

The police initially sent 200 trucks, which were bound for Chandigarh but had been stranded owing to the crumbling highway, last night. Another 100 trucks going uphills towards Shimla were also permitted to ply.

Vehicles were diverted towards Jubbarhatti-Kunihar road from Taradevi bifurcation. Around 80 trucks and 55 pick-ups bound for Solan and Shimla were waiting at

Parwanoo for NH-05 to open. Of these, 50 pick-ups and some small vehicles were diverted through the Parwanoo-Kasauli-Dharampur road.

There were around 350 vehicles at Sanwara toll plaza and another 130 at Chakki Mod, mostly commercial vehicles like trucks, buses and few private vehicles. He said these vehicles were permitted to ply in turns.

Most of the trucks having perishables were unwilling to take the Nahan- Kumarhatti route as they had to go to vegetable mandis in Parwanoo, Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Though smaller vehicles were diverted through Dharampur-Garkhal-Jangeshu-Parwanoo route in the day it resulted in heavy traffic influx on the narrow Dharampur-Sanawar road which has suffered damage during the recent rainfall.

