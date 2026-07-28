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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 dead as car plunges into gorge near Dalhousie

5 dead as car plunges into gorge near Dalhousie

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:59 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Mangled remains of the car that fell into a gorge, leaving five people dead. Image credit/Tribune
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Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Lahar on National Highway 154A near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

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According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around midnight when the car reportedly went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge.

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All five occupants of the vehicle are feared to have died in the crash. Soon after receiving information, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation. The operation was hampered by the difficult terrain and darkness, making it challenging for rescuers to reach the mangled vehicle. Local residents also joined the police and rescue teams in the operation.

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Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Initial indications suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into the gorge. Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said police and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot after the incident was reported.

He said the rescue operation was carried out through the night and the process of identifying the deceased and completing other legal formalities is underway.

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Further details regarding the victims are awaited. The SP also appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving on hilly roads, particularly during the night and in adverse weather conditions, as heavy rains have made roads slippery and increased the risk of accidents in the region. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Details are awaited.

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