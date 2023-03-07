5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 7

Five pedestrians were killed and three injured as an SUV hit them while they were walking on the national highway in Dharampur on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the driver allegedly hit the pedestrians from behind thrice with his Innova at around 9.10am. He was allegedly driving the vehicle recklessly.

Some of the labourers were pushed into the gorge below while others suffered grievous injuries and collapsed on the road.

The vehicle was on its way from Dharampur to Parwanoo. It is yet to be ascertained if the driver was drunk and whether he had a valid driving licence.

Two bodies were retrieved by a local while an ambulance rushed the other victims to a nearby hospital.

Search to retrieve more bodies from the gorge was under way.

The deceased who worked as labourers were going to their workplace when the mishap occurred.

They have been identified as Mahesh, Guddu Yadav, Nippu Nisad, Motilal Yadav and Sunny Deval. They were all migrants, said Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan.

The SUV driver has been identified as 23-year-old Rajesh, a resident of Kharoli village in Kasauli. He has been detained by the police and a probe is under way, the DSP said.

