5% deficit rainfall this monsoon in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

Himachal Pradesh received 580.7 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 613.8 mm, a deficit of 5 per cent during this monsoon season from June to August.

As many as 292 persons have died in rain-related incidents since June 29.Thirtyfour roads (nine in Kullu, eight each in Chamba and Mandi, five in Shimla, two in Kangra and one each in Kinnaur and Solan) are blocked while six transformers are disrupted.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed a few parts of the state today. Naina Devi received 49 mm of rain, followed by Palampur (10 mm).

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning on September 3 and 4. It has also predicted a wet spell in the region till September 6.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Union Government had released Rs 171.20 crore to the State as the second installment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) 2022-23.

Thanking the Union Government, he said that Rs. 19.20 crore would also be released by the State Government as its share in this instalment. The total loss has been assessed at 1,823.56 crore.

