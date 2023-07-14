6 killed in 2 road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi/Shimla, July 14
Six people were killed and four injured in two road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.
They said five people were killed and four injured as their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Khushala on the Sundernagar-Karsog road in Mandi district on Thursday night.
The occupants of the vehicle were returning to their homes after visiting Kamrunag temple when the accident took place.
Preliminary investigations pointed out that the driver lost control over the vehicle, police said, adding that the injured driver fled from the spot.
The deceased were identified as Lala Ram (50), Roop Lal (55), Sunil Kumar (35), Gobind Ram (60) and Mohna (55), all residents of Sundernagar.
In the other accident, Rakesh Kumar (32) died as his vehicle fell into a gorge on Kumarsain-Kirti link road in Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district on Thursday night.
