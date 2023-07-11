5 die in road mishap

Mandi, July 10
Five persons were today killed in a road accident on the Kedas link road in Nirmand subdivision of Kullu district after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the deceased were identified as Hardyal, Varsha and Kuldeep (all members of a family from Kedas village), Jugat Ram of Naba village in Kullu district and Seema Negi of Kumsu village in Shimla district. The bodies will be handed over to the families concerned after the autopsy.
