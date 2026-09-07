DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 drug traffickers held with heroin in Shimla

5 drug traffickers held with heroin in Shimla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Drug traffickers in custody of Shimla police.
Advertisement

As many as five drug traffickers were arrested with 37 gm of chitta (heroin) in three cases by the district police in Shimla.

In the first case, two drug traffickers were arrested with 24 gm chitta and 7 gm of MDMA from Sanjauli. The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (45), a resident of Sector 41-D, Badheri, Chandigarh, and Sahil (23), a resident of Devag village in Sunni tehsil, Shimla.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding two individuals who were suspected to be selling ‘chitta’ near Batish Colony in Sanjauli. The team reached the spot, saw the two individuals and searched their bags on suspicion. During checking, the police found the contraband in their possession and arrested them on the spot.

Advertisement

In the second case, two persons were arrested with 6 gm ‘chitta’ in the Racholi area in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla.

They were identified as Jatinder Singh (30), a resident of Jeoli village in Derabassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and Jagdish Negi (30), a resident of Jhakri in Rampur Bushahr.

Advertisement

In the third case, the police arrested a drug trafficker with 7 gm chitta from Rampur Bushahr. The accused has been identified as Kamalveer (34), a resident of Thol village in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts