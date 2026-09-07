5 drug traffickers held with heroin in Shimla

As many as five drug traffickers were arrested with 37 gm of chitta (heroin) in three cases by the district police in Shimla.

In the first case, two drug traffickers were arrested with 24 gm chitta and 7 gm of MDMA from Sanjauli. The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (45), a resident of Sector 41-D, Badheri, Chandigarh, and Sahil (23), a resident of Devag village in Sunni tehsil, Shimla.

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According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding two individuals who were suspected to be selling ‘chitta’ near Batish Colony in Sanjauli. The team reached the spot, saw the two individuals and searched their bags on suspicion. During checking, the police found the contraband in their possession and arrested them on the spot.

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In the second case, two persons were arrested with 6 gm ‘chitta’ in the Racholi area in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla.

They were identified as Jatinder Singh (30), a resident of Jeoli village in Derabassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and Jagdish Negi (30), a resident of Jhakri in Rampur Bushahr.

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In the third case, the police arrested a drug trafficker with 7 gm chitta from Rampur Bushahr. The accused has been identified as Kamalveer (34), a resident of Thol village in Kurukshetra, Haryana.