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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 families left homeless after Shimla's Jubbal fire destroys 4 houses, no loss of life reported

5 families left homeless after Shimla's Jubbal fire destroys 4 houses, no loss of life reported

Property worth Rs 3 crore destroyed

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The fire started in a house around 11 pm and quickly spread to neighbouring structures, triggering panic in the village. Credit: Lalit Kumar
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Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Dhar village of Jubbal in Shimla district late on Thursday night, leaving five families homeless. No loss of life or serious injuries were reported in the incident, though property worth an estimated Rs 3 crore was destroyed.

According to officials, the fire started in a house around 11 pm and quickly spread to neighbouring structures, triggering panic in the village. Residents attempted to douse the flames and alerted the Fire Department and local administration.

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Fire tenders from Kotkhai, Jubbal and Rohru were rushed to the spot and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. However, by then, four houses had been completely gutted.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The administration is providing immediate relief to the affected families.

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