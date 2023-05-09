5 get Ved Ram State Awards

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 8

The Thakur Ved Ram State Awards ceremony was held at the Bhuttico complex, 5 km from here, today. Five persons were conferred with the awards for their contributions to various fields.

Ses Ram Negi of Palach village was posthumously given award for social work. Ashish Bhardwaj of Dalash, received the prize in the print media category while Vanita Thakur of Mandi won the award for her work in electronic media. Meenakshi Wadhwa of Kullu received the Nai Udaan-Ubharti Pratibha Award and folk artiste Lal Singh of Sainj was honoured with the Lok Sanskriti Samman.

The event organised by the Thakur Ved Ram Memorial Social Cultural Environment and Welfare Society also celebrated, the Amrit Anandotsav to mark the 75th birthday of Bhuttico Chairman Satya Prakash Thakur.