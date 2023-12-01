5 held with 'chitta' in Hamirpur

PTI

Hamirpur (HP), December 1

Five people were arrested after more than 28 grams of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin was seized from them, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused hailed from Hamirpur district while the other three were from Hoishiarpur in Punjab, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Akriti Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, the officer said.

#Hamirpur