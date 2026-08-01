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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 Himachal districts record rain deficit in July; heavy showers likely till August 6

5 Himachal districts record rain deficit in July; heavy showers likely till August 6

Meteorological Centre issues yellow alert for heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh till August 6

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:29 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A view of the swollen Beas river after increased water was released from the Pandoh and Larji dams following heavy monsoon rains in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Image credit/PTI
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Five districts in Himachal Pradesh witnessed below-average rains during July, the first month of the ongoing monsoon season, even as the state as a whole received eight per cent excess rainfall.

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As per the state’s Meteorological Centre, Himachal Pradesh received 275.6 mm of rainfall in July against the normal 255.9 mm.

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Hamirpur was the driest district, recording a 44 per cent rainfall deficit, with 184.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 328.5 mm. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti recorded 43 per cent deficit, receiving 75.4 mm against 131.5 mm. Mandi recorded a 17 per cent deficit (319.7 mm against 386.5 mm), Kangra a 7 per cent deficit (546.2 mm against 589.3 mm and Bilaspur a 1 per cent deficit (270.2 mm against 272.2 mm).

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On the other hand, seven districts recorded above-average rainfall. Kinnaur recieved the highest surplus at 79 per cent, receiving 118 mm of rainfall against the normal65.9 mm, making it the wettest district in the state.

Kullu recorded a 59 per cent surplus (292.9 mm against 184 mm), Chamba 46 per cent (446.4 mm against 305.7 mm), Shimla 42 per cent (297.7 mm against 210.2 mm), Solan 14 per cent (344.7 mm against 303.3 mm), Sirmour 12 per cent (491.6 mm against 437 mm) and Una one per cent (275.6 mm against 255.9 mm).

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Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain across the state till August 6 and issued a yellow alert.

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