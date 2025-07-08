DT
PT
5 hours under rubble: Tuneja Thakur's harrowing survival story

5 hours under rubble: Tuneja Thakur’s harrowing survival story

From debris to hope
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri with cloudburst surviver Tuneja Thakur. Tribune photo
Amid the devastation caused by torrential rains and landslides in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district on July 1, a remarkable tale of survival and resilience has emerged from the remote village of Sharan in the Bagsyad valley.

Tuneja Thakur, a young girl from the village, survived a terrifying landslide that buried her under debris for nearly five hours — and walked out of it with astonishing courage that has captured the heart of the state.

Both Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited the disaster-hit region and met Tuneja, praising her unshakable spirit.

A visibly moved Jai Ram Thakur said, “Salute to the courage of this daughter! Despite being trapped in a massive landslide, she did not panic. She fought fear with strength and saved herself. Her story is not just one of survival — it’s one of inspiration.”

Deputy CM Agnihotri echoed the sentiment, stating, “Tuneja is an inspiration for every daughter of Himachal Pradesh. Staying buried under rubble for five hours and surviving with such spirit is beyond extraordinary.”

Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Tuneja said she had been walking alone along a village path when a sudden landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, swept her into a heap of mud and rubble.

“For a moment, everything went dark. I couldn’t breathe properly. But I kept telling myself I had to live,” she said. “Slowly, I pushed through and freed myself.”

Her family and neighbours were initially unaware of her location and feared the worst. Local residents launched rescue efforts and were overwhelmed with relief when they found Tuneja, alive and clawing her way out of the debris. Both political leaders assured the villagers that the government would provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Amid the widespread destruction across Seraj, Nachan and Karsog, Tuneja’s incredible willpower has become a beacon of hope. Her story is being hailed as a testament to the indomitable human spirit — and a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, courage can shine through.

