5 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The government today ordered the transfer and posting of five IAS, on IFS and 19 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers.

Apoorv Devgan was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, in place of DC Rana, who has been transferred as Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue). He shall also hold the additional charge of Managing Director, HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), and Project Director, HP Horticulture Development Society. Manmohan Sharma, Director, Urban Development, will replace Kritika Kulhari as the Solan Deputy Commissioner. Kulhari has been posted as Director, Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Shimla. Sudesh Kumar Mokta has been posted as Director, National Health Mission.

Anil Joshi, Chief Conservator of Forests, has been posted as Member Secretary, HP State Pollution Control Board.