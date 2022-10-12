5 injured as vehicle rams into wall

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 11

Five passengers were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Golvan in Ladbharol tehsil of Mandi district today. The vehicle was on its way to Mata Simsa temple situated in the region.

According to the police, due to a possible brake failure, the vehicle rammed into a wall on the hill side. However, a major mishap was averted.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that five persons were injured in the incident. As many as 14 persons were travelling in the vehicle and nine of them escaped unhurt.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital at Ladbharol and their condition was stated to be stable. All injured are residents of Ladbharol area. “A case has been registered and investigation is underway” the SP said.